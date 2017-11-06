Weiner To Report to Prison Today

Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner exits federal court in Manhattan in May after pleading guilty to federal charges of transmitting sexual material to a minor. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images file photo)

Disgraced former New York Rep. Anthony Weinerwill begin his 21-month prison sentence Monday at a Massachusetts facility.

The former Democratic congressman pled guilty in May of sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl. He is supposed to report to Federal Medical Center Devens, the New York Daily News reported.

Located 40 miles west of Boston, Devens is one of only nine federal prisons that offers medical treatment, as Weiner requested to continue his sex addiction treatment.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after he accidentally tweeted a sexually explicit photo of himself meant for someone else.

Weiner tried to make a political comeback in 2013 running for New York mayor, but it was revealed that he continued to send explicit photos to women.

Huma Abedin, Weiner’s wife and a top aide to Hillary Clinton, filed for divorce last year after Weiner sent a photo of himself in his underwear with their five-year old son to a woman.

The revelation Weiner sent photos to an underage girl triggered a federal investigation.

The investigation led to former FBI Director James B. Comey informing Congress that it discovered on Weiner’s computer emails relating to the investigation of the use of a private email server by Clinton days before last year's presidential election.

Comey’s letter is widely viewed as having an impact on the presidential race and led to the election of President Donald Trump, who would later fire Comey.

Weiner wore his wedding band during his sentencing, but will unlikely be allowed to wear it at Devens, since inmates can only wear plain bands valued at less than $100.