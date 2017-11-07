Wasserman Schultz Ducks Questions On Brazile Accusations

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., ducked questions about accusations by former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile that she turned over DNC operations to the 2016 Clinton campaign. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has put on a clinic for the Five Ds of Dodgeball since Donna Brazile publicly accused her of prematurely turning over the Democratic National Committee to the Clinton campaign in 2016.

Back home in Florida Monday, the Florida Democrat and former DNC co-chair repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations her successor, Brazile, levied against her.

“I am focused on doing the best job that I can to represent my constituents here in Florida’s 23rd District,” the Florida Democrat told one reporter, who asked for her reaction to Brazile’s new book released Tuesday.

Brazile took over the DNC chair last July when Wasserman Schultz resigned amid the release of hacked emails that appeared to show she and other top officials favored Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Brazile penned an op-ed last week saying Wasserman Schultz was “not a good manager” of the DNC, which racked up millions in debt during her leadership.

“She hadn’t been very interested in controlling the party,” Brazile wrote. “She let Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn do as it desired so she didn’t have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was.”

When asked if she would deny those claims, Wasserman Schultz ducked again.

“My focus, which is what my constituents elected me to do, is to make sure that I can fight for the things they care about,” she said.

Brazile has come under fire from Democrats for her inflammatory comments last week. She has been accused of sensationalizing events to drum up attention for her book — Hacks: The inside story of the break-ins and breakdowns that put Donald Trump in the White House — released Tuesday.

President Donald Trump seized on Brazile’s book last week to highlight dysfunction within the Democratic party.

“The real story on Collusion is in Donna B’s new book,” he wrote Friday. “Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie!”

