Warren Challengers Divide Massachusetts Republicans

The fight among Massachusetts Republicans to unseat Democratic favorite Sen. Elizabeth Warren is reflecting the fissures within the national GOP.

Among moderate Republicans looking to challenge the liberal Democrat are businessman John Kingston, who has yet to formally announce, and adviser to former Gov. Mitt Romney Beth Lindstrom, according to the Associated Press.

Kingston has pushed for the state’s Republican State Committee to adopt a resolution condemning hate speech and bigotry after racial violence last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“It is impossible to achieve what we need to in this country if we are divided by bigotry, discord and hate-fueled violence,’ he said in a statement.

Lindstrom for her part has also sold herself as “independent-minded,” and says “there’s plenty of blame to go around” in Washington for both parties.

Conversely, state Rep. Geoff Diehl has touted his support for President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals in the U.S. military and attempts to repeal the 2010 health care law.

Similarly, Shiva Ayyadurai has also adopted a Trump-like tone, criticizing Warren for claiming Native-American heritage and saying “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian.”

He also has criticized Trump’s favorite targets like the “fake news” media and academia in his plans to challenge Warren, a former Harvard Law professor.

Allen Waters, a fifth candidate, sells himself as “fiscally responsible, socially conscious, believes in traditional American Values, follows the Constitution, and is a strong advocate for ordinary Americans.”

But Warren has a considerable campaign war chest, with $11 million in the bank, compared with Diehl’s $260,000 and Ayyadurai’s $28,000.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Massachusetts Senate race Solid Republican.