Warrant Issued for ‘Kissing Congressman’

Former Rep. Vance McAllister, R-La., finished fourth in the primary for his re-election bid in 2014. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Louisiana Rep. Vance McAllister after he failed to appear in court for a debt collection hearing.

Earlier this year, banks and creditors began to collect debts McAllister owed. Among some of the banks and creditors McAllister was sued by were Wells Fargo, American Express, IberiaBank, Origin Bank and Richland State Bank, the Ouachita Citizen reported.

Federal Judicial District Court Judge Robert Johnson signed the warrant for McAllister. The warrant set out a $2,500 bond.

Origin Bank claimed that McAllister owed it $296,000, and IberiaBank claimed he owed $250,000.

The lawsuit with Richland State Bank led the bank to file a motion that would force McAllister to produce financial records. Among the records requested were his checkbooks, bank statements, and tax returns for the last three years as well as equipment and assets like television sets, washing machines, real estate and jewelry.

But McAllister skipped a hearing on July 13 that was to evaluate how his debts could be collected, then skipped another court appearance last week to explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt of court.

The former Republican congressman represented Louisiana’s 3rd District after winning a special election in 2013, but resigned after a little more than a year.

McAllister earned the nickname “the Kissing Congressman” after a video caught him kissing his also-married office scheduler. The revelation came as a blow to McAllister's image as a family values Republican.

McAllister later lost his primary in 2014 and Rep. Ralph Abraham now represents the district. He also lost an aborted comeback race for a state Senate seat in Louisiana.

After the loss, McAllister began working as a sports agent for JPS Sports Management.