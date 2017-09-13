Walters Gets Another Democratic Challenger

Seven Democrats are running to compete against California Republican Rep. Mimi Walters. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Republican Rep. Mimi Walters on Tuesday received her seventh Democratic challenger for next year’s election in California’s 45th District.

Greg Ramsay, a former health care executive and ice cream shop owner, told the Los Angeles Times he believes he can have crossover appeal with nonpartisan voters and some Republicans.

“Democrats on their own don’t have the registration to win this district,” he told the Times.

As a former contract negotiator, Ramsay said he supports single-payer health care, which is quickly becoming a litmus test for Democrats nationally.

Ramsay also criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to end deferred action for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, and Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Ramsay is a Navy veteran and started Andrew's Ice Cream Shop and Desserts in the city of Orange.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting Walters' district after it broke for Hillary Clinton instead of Trump last year.

Among Walters’ other challengers are University of California Irvine professors Katie Porter and Dave Min; businessman Ron Varasteh; actor Eric Rywalski, former congressional staffer Kia Hamadanchy; and former Obama administration alumnus Brian Forde

