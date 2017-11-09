Politics

Virginia’s Bob Goodlatte Not Running for Re-Election

Goodlatte is term-limited as Judiciary Committee chairman

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte will not seek re-election. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert W. Goodlatte of Virginia announced Thursday he will not seek a 14th term.

“With my time as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee ending in December 2018, this is a natural stepping-off point and an opportunity to begin a new chapter of my career and spend more time with my family, particularly my granddaughters,” the Republican said in a statement. 

Goodlatte will leave behind a Solid Republican district that President Donald Trump won by 25 points last fall. 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2018 newsletter-out Donald J. Trump Elections Executive Branch House Republicans Robert W Goodlatte VA-06 Virginia POLI