Virginia’s Bob Goodlatte Not Running for Re-Election

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert W. Goodlatte of Virginia announced Thursday he will not seek a 14th term.

“With my time as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee ending in December 2018, this is a natural stepping-off point and an opportunity to begin a new chapter of my career and spend more time with my family, particularly my granddaughters,” the Republican said in a statement.

Goodlatte will leave behind a Solid Republican district that President Donald Trump won by 25 points last fall.