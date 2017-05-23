Moderate Tuesday Group Co-Chair MacArthur Resigns

New Jersey Rep. Tom Macarthur has stepped down as co-chair of the moderate Republican Tuesday Group.

MacArthur wrote a letter of resignation to the group, which he read to members present for their weekly Tuesday meeting, according to Rep. Chris Collins. He is resigning the chairmanship but expected to remain a member of the caucus.

“We did not ask for his resignation,” Collins said.

Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Elise Stefanik of New York remain co-chairs of the group. Dent said they have not decided yet whether to replace MacArthur or operate with just two co-chairs.

MacArthur had faced backlash from his colleagues in the centrist caucus after he negotiated an amendment to the GOP health care bill with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows. Many members of the Tuesday Group felt the amendment moved the bill further to the right and created problems ensuring coverage for certain people with pre-existing conditions.