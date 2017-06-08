Trump Mum on Comey, But Donald Jr. Chimes In

Donald Trump Jr., shown here at the 2016 Republican National Convention, on Thursday tweeted a defense of his father against allegations from former FBI director James Comey. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump has yet to offer a reaction to explosive testimony from former FBI director James Comey. But his son has now chimed in, using an expletive to describe Comey’s account.

“Flynn stuff is BS,” the younger Trump wrote, referring to Comey’s allegation that the president tried to coerce him, during a one-on-one meeting, to drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

In contrast, Trump Jr. described the conversation, a central part of Comey’s testimony, as, “2 guys talking about a guy they both know well.”

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey alleged that Trump had demanded his loyalty and asked him to end the Flynn investigation, saying, “I hope you can let this go,” according to Comey’s prepared statements.

Trump Jr. offered a different interpretation.

“I hear ‘I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job,’ he tweeted. In subsequent tweets, he said the interaction, as Comey had described it, was, “very far from any kind of coercion or influence, and certainly not obstruction.”

“Knowing my father for 39 years when he ‘orders or tells’ you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means,” he Tweeted.

Trump was widely expected to live-tweet his reaction to Comey’s testimony but has not updated his personal account since early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted about that day’s trip to Ohio.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the president was planning to refute Comey’s claim that Trump asked him for loyalty and his depiction of the Flynn conversation.

Trump Jr.’s Tweets about the Flynn exchange are below.

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey "I could be wrong" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

So if he was a "Stronger guy" he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017