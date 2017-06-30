Trump Tweets Reveal ‘Fragile, Impetuous’ President, Brzezinski Says

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (far right), pictured here with then-Secretary of State John Kerry, fired back at President Trump after his Thursday tweets attacking them. (State Department via Wikimedia Commons)

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough hit back at Donald Trump on Friday morning, with Brzezinski saying the president’s tweets about her reveal a “fragile, impetuous” commander-in-chief.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts were scheduled to be off Friday but appeared on the program just to discuss the president’s Thursday morning Twitter rant in which he labeled her as “low I.Q.” and him as “psycho.” The president also alleged that earlier this year he denied them a meeting because she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“I’m fine. My family brought me up really tough. This is absolutely nothing for me personally,” Brzezinski said. “But I’m very concerned about what this once again reveals about the president of the United States.”

She claimed Trump’s social media posts “don’t bother me one bit,” even when they are about her.

“It does worry me about the country,” she added.

Scarborough, who along with Brzezinski, his fiance, has been critical of Trump since the early days of his presidency, chimed in: “We’re okay. The country’s not.”

A former House GOP member, Scarborough told viewers of a call he received from an unnamed “congressman” who reported being “scared” during a private conversation with Trump. During the alleged talk, the president angrily talked about “blood coming out of” Brzezinski’s ears and eyes. The lawmaker, he said, just wanted Scarborough “to know.”

The morning show hosts also charged the president with posting false statements in the Thursday tweets, with Scarborough saying there were “five or six lies” spread across the pair of posts.

They also charged Trump with “having a problem with women.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer and principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had not responded to an inquiry seeking comment.

But the president apparently watched Friday’s show, “for the first time in long time.”

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

On Thursday, Huckabee Sanders delivered a full-throated defense of the president during the daily press briefing at the White House.

When the president is “hit,” she said, “he’s going to hit back.”

“He fights fire with fire,” Huckabee Sanders said, saying Trump is under constant — and unjustified — fire from “Morning Joe,” MSNBC and other media outlets.

As Trump gets ready for meetings Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and next week’s G20 summit — which will include a one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin — Brzezinski raised concerns about what the tweets say about the president’s ability to deal with other world leaders.

“It is alarming that this president is so easily played … by a cable news host,” she said. “What is that saying to our allies? What is that saying to our enemies that this president is so easily played?”

Trump and Moon are scheduled to meet privately Friday morning at the White House before delivering statements in the Rose Garden. Reporters will be allowed to attend — but the president will not take any questions, which, as Thursday’s daily briefing showed, would include ones about the Thursday tweets.

