Trump Expected to Tweet During Comey Testimony

There’s only one thing more highly anticipated in Washington than what former FBI Director James Comey will say Thursday during his first public appearance since President Trump fired him.

It’s what — and if — the president will tweet.

White House aides are reportedly expecting Trump to live-tweet his reaction to the testimony, and they are trying to distract him with a full schedule of official events. Those efforts are largely expected to fail.

President Trump has been on a tweet-storm in the past week, to the dismay of advisors who have repeatedly warned him that his missives could undermine the White House’s legal positions.

Many of Trump’s recent tweets have focused on the June 3 London terror attacks, his ongoing feud with London’s Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan, and calls on the courts to reinstate his travel ban, a preoccupation of Trump’s early days in office.

The tenor of those tweets — which one British politician referred to as “cheap and nasty” — suggest that he is not in a mood to be diplomatic.

Trump has expressed little goodwill toward Comey, a central figure in the scandals that have derailed the Trump presidency.

Comey is expected to testify about Trump’s alleged attempts to intervene in the FBI investigation of Russian ties to the Trump campaign. The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 am. Thursday.

A recent Newsweek analysis of Trump’s tweets during his first 100 days in office found that Trump was more likely to tweet about the Russia investigation, and the people tied to it, than almost any other topic.

Trump reportedly told Russian diplomats during an Oval office meeting that he thinks Comey is, “a nut job.”

He tweeted on May 12 that “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Trump’s closest advisors said this week that he planned to continue hitting back.

“He believes in the long run there is an enormous premium on being the person who stands there fighting,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told the Washington Post. “People respond to that and wonder if he’s fighting this hard, maybe he’s right and the other guys are wrong. It’s the core of how he operates.”

One Washington bar planned to open at 9:30 a.m. and offer a round of drinks for every Trump tweet.

In the run up to the big day, Trump had this to say when reporters asked him about Comey’s testimony: “I wish him luck.”