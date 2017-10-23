Trump Told the Senate About Niger Actions in June

Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., D-Pa., is among the lawmakers who were not familiar with U.S. action in Niger. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Senators saying they didn’t know about the presence of U.S. troops (or the number of them) in Niger suggests there might need to be a review of how Congress gets notified of such actions.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is among the lawmakers who appeared on television in recent days claiming to be unaware, despite a formal letter regarding U.S. forces in the region that went to Capitol Hill months ago.

“When you consider what happened here, the four sergeants lost their lives, I think there’s a lot of work that both parties and both branches of government need to do. Not only to stay more informed but to focus on why we’re there and what happened to get to the bottom of this,” Casey said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Sunday he was not aware of the scope of the operations in Niger. The New York Democrat suggested reopening the authorization for use of force debate.

“We are in a brave new world, you know, there are no set battle plans. You don’t declare war and then fight three weeks later. But having said that, the Constitution says Congress has the power to declare war, and if you’re in a long-term war, Congress ought to keep that ability. So we need to re-examine this. We’re on a AUMF that extends uh 16 years, from right after we were attacked at the World Trade Center. So I would be for re-examining it,” Schumer said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Little is publicly known about the deaths of four U.S. soldiers in the African country, but the reality of American boots on the ground should not have been such a surprise.

Congress was notified of the U.S. work on counterterrorism in the Lake Chad Basin region of Africa, which as of June 6 included about 645 servicemembers in Niger itself. The reality is it’s likely many members of Congress did not read that notification.

It came in a routine letter sent by President Donald Trump to Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin and Sen. Orrin G. Hatch of Utah in his capacity as president of the Senate.

The June letter also referenced U.S. activity in Somalia against the al-Shabaab terrorist group, the basing of U.S. forces in Djibouti for actions in the region, and the better-known actions in places like Iraq and Afghanistan.

As for the details of what happened in Niger, the Senate Armed Services Committee still has not received sufficient information.

Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., said during an appearance Monday on the ABC program “The View” that he was still battling with the Trump administration for more details.

McCain said the panel was not getting enough information about the operations. The comment came after meeting Friday with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

McCain’s friend and frequent ally Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday McCain would be working to prevent a repeat of a scenario where there is such a lack of information when U.S. military personnel are killed overseas.

“We don’t know exactly where we’re at in the world militarily and what we’re doing. So John McCain is going to try to create a new system to make sure that we can answer the question why were we there, we’ll know how many soldiers are there, and if somebody gets killed there, that we won’t find out about it in the paper,” the South Carolina Republican said on “Meet the Press.”