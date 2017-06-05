Trump to Host Fundraiser for Health Care Ally MacArthur

Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., resigned as co-chairman of the Tuesday Group after the health care vote. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump will raise money for New Jersey GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur, who helped revive the Republican health care bill in the House, at a June 11 event at the Trump National Golf Club.

An invitation obtained by The Associated Press suggests donations between $5,400 and $100,000 for attendees.

MacArthur played a major role in reviving the effort to pass a Republican health care bill in the House after the first attempt failed. Co-chairman of the moderate Republican Tuesday Group, he negotiated with the conservative House Freedom Caucus, resulting in an amendment to the bill that cut protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Those cuts resulted in Freedom Caucus members finally agreeing to support the bill, but lost support of more moderate members.

MacArthur stepped down from his Tuesday Group co-chair position after many of the group’s members objected to the amendment, though they did not request his resignation.

MacArthur has faced raucous town halls in his district, with many constituents angry over his role in the health care bill, and Trump’s tax returns and alleged Russia connections.

His district went for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Trump in 2016, when MacArthur was re-elected easily. Democrats have made him a target in 2018.