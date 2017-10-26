Trump to Declare Opioid Crisis a Nationwide Public Health Emergency

President Donald Trump’s declaration will make the opioid crisis the number one priority for federal agencies, senior administration officials said. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images file photo)

President Donald Trump will declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency on Thursday, according to senior administration officials.

The declaration would direct all federal agencies to make the crisis their number one priority. It would include awareness and prevention programs and allow the federal government to work with states to redistribute already-available grants that support substance abuse efforts.

Officials said the administration is in ongoing discussions with Congress about allocating additional funds in the year-end budget, but would not discuss actual amounts being negotiated. The administration supports efforts to train pharmacists and doctors to improve prescribing practices, drug courts that provide treatment instead of jail, and expanding services to rural areas of the country.