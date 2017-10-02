Trump Sends 'Warmest Condolences' to Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White Houseon Friday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Monday offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to the victims and family members of those affected by a Las Vegas concert shooting that left at least 50 dead in the worst mass shooting in American history.

A suspected “lone wolf” gunman, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from a 32nd floor hotel room in the Mandalay Bay on the Vegas Strip. Videos posted on social media showed concert goers fleeing and taking cover as amid a rapid and steady “pop, pop, pop…” of gunfire.

Local police said 50 people were confirmed dead and 200 more were injured.

“My to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!” Trump tweeted at 7:11 a.m. (EDT).

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said minutes earlier that Trump had been “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials,” she said in a statement. “All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

A senior official said media reports that the White House was reviewing the president’s Tuesday trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico were “not accurate.”

Trump often casts himself as a defender of the Second Amendment, and said in recent days that had Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton been elected instead last year, she would have attempted to erode Americans’ ability to purchase firearms.

Trump last delivered his Second Amendment line during a Sept. 22 campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, for incumbent appointed GOP Sen. Luther Strange. He told a friendly audience that the Supreme Court justice he nominated, Neil Gorsuch, will “save how about a thing called your Second Amendment.

“If crooked Hillary got elected, you would not have a Second Amendment, believe me,” Trump declared. “You'd be handing in your rifles. You'd be saying here, here, here they are.”

