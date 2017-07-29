Trump: Senate Republicans ‘Look Like Fools‘

President Donald Trump gestures at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. On Saturday, Trump attacked Senate Republicans and urged McConnell to change the chamber's rules. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump slammed Senate Republicans on Saturday, tweeting that they “look like fools” and directly urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to alter the chamber’s rules so the party can pass legislation with 51 votes.

But a McConnell aide said it's not going to happen.

The president began the day after firing Reince Priebus, the former Republican National Committee chairman with relationships on Capitol Hill, by attacking his party’s Senate GOP caucus after its members failed to pass a health overhaul bill.

He also tweeted that Senate Democrats, if they had the chance, would change the chamber’s rules to pass bills with 51 votes.

In one of a handful of tweets that seemingly came out of the blue Saturday morning, the GOP president wrote that McConnell “must get rid of 60 vote NOW!” because the threshold to end debate and move to a final vote is “killing the R Party, allows 8 Dems to control country.”

He alleged that “200 Bills sit in Senate” and cannot be voted on, calling the situation “A JOKE!”

In a rather confusing tweet, Trump criticized Republicans’ use of budget reconciliation rules — which allow legislation to be passed with the same 51-vote threshold for which he is advocating.

He wrote that “reconciliation is killing R's in Senate,” then taking his plea directly to the majority leader: “Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME!”

The majority leader made his stance clear in April — the first time Trump made this call. A McConnell spokesman on Saturday said his views have not changed.

“There’s no sentiment to change the legislative filibuster,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters then. Asked if he was committing to not changing the rules to end debate on legislation while he is the GOP leader, McConnell replied: “Correct.”

Trump disagrees.

“They look like fools and are just wasting time,” Trump wrote of his party’s senators in a series of posts that suggest the president does not fully grasp Senate rules or its dynamics.

He charged that the 60-vote rule means “8 Dems totally control the U.S. Senate,” though it was three dissenting Republican senators who derailed McConnell’s efforts to pass a health measure to start a conference committee process to send a bill to Trump’s desk.

In a head-scratching post, Trump contended Saturday morning that terminating the 60-vote rule to pass legislation with 51 votes would help the GOP “complete Healthcare.”

But no health overhaul measure McConnell put on the floor got 50 Republican votes late this week.

The president also went after Senate Democrats, tweeting his certainty that if they regain the majority, “they would switch to a 51 majority vote in first minute. They are laughing at R's. MAKE CHANGE!”

A Schumer aide on Saturday said the minority leader opposes changing the rules to get rid of the 60-vote threshold.

