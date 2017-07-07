Trump, Putin Finally Face-to-Face for High-Stakes Meeting

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron (far left) join other G20 leaders as they pose for the family photo during the G20 summit on Friday in Hamburg, Germany. Trump met Friday with Russia's Vladimir Putin, far right, at the summit. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, amid a scandal focused on possible nefarious ties between his campaign and Russian officials, came face-to-face with Vladimir Putin Friday. But during brief opening remarks, Trump did not mention Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The two leaders, flanked by just a few senior aides and translators, sat just feet apart in a room at a Hamburg, Germany, conference center on the sidelines of a G-20 summit. The dramatic scene marked the beginning of the most-anticipated meeting of U.S. and Russian leaders in some time.

They huddled for the first time as a U.S. Justice Department special counsel and two congressional panels are investigating Russia’s 2016 election meddling, and possibly whether Trump obstructed justice in trying to shut down part of the DOJ probe.

Journalists were allowed into the room at the start of the formal diplomatic session for their opening remarks. The duo exchanged pleasantries and set a tone of closer U.S.-Russia ties and increased cooperation aimed at yielding “positive” — a word they both used — outcomes for each country.

The U.S. president, however, during his opening statement did not issue a call for Putin’s government to drop its efforts to meddle in future American elections.

A day earlier, during a series of public remarks in Warsaw, Trump called on Russia to stop its “destabilizing activities” and support for “hostile regimes.” He also pledged to make the United States an energy supplying rival to Russia in central and eastern Europe; Moscow uses its large energy sales to exert leverage in that region.

“It’s an honor to be with you,” Trump said to the former KGB officer at the end of his opening remarks.

“President Putin and I have been discussing various things. I think it’s going very well,” Trump said. “We’ve had some very, very good talks. We’re going to have a talk now. And, obviously, that will continue.

“But we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the Unites States, and for everyone concerned,” he added as they shook hands.

Putin, through a translator, noted they have spoken on the telephone several times since Trump took office on Jan. 20, before adding “a phone conversation is never enough.”

The Russian president expressed a desire for he and Trump to “resolve” a list of issues important to their countries and the broader world, though he did not mention specifics.

One issue nettling the two countries is nuclear-armed North Korea’s continued tests of long-range missiles. On Thursday, Moscow objected to a U.S.-supported United Nations Security Council condemnation of North Korea’s recent missile test.

“I’m delighted to be able to meet you personally, Mr. President,” Putin told Trump as camera shutters snapped loudly. “And I hope as you have said, our meeting will yield positive results.”