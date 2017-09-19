Trump Threatens to ‘Destroy’ North Korea

The United States is prepared to “destroy” North Korea unless the Kim Jong Un regime gives up its nuclear arms and missile programs, President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

“We will have no choice but to destroy North Korea” unless it changes its behavior, Trump said. He did not give the North a deadline to do before he deploys U.S. military troops to carry out his threat.

He called North Korea part of a group of “rogue” countries that are the biggest threat to U.S. and global security.

Trump repeated his mocking nickname for Kim from a weekend tweet, saying: “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”