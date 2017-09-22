Trump Mulls New Travel Restrictions on Certain Countries

As an existing ban is set to expire, President Donald Trump is weighing new restrictions on travelers from Muslim-majority countries. (Alex Wong/Getty Images File Photo)

President Donald Trump is “considering options” on travel restrictions on citizens from countries considered by the Homeland Security Department to be noncompliant or uncooperative with new screening standards, administration officials said Friday.

His revised executive order banning travelers from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States expires Sunday.

The possible countries were included in a report required by the March 6 order and given to Trump last week. Those countries were given 50 days to “step up their game,” said Miles Taylor, a counselor to acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke, during a conference call with reporters.

The countries on the list were notified and are “deliberately unwilling to comply,” Taylor said. “The proposed restrictions are conditioned-based, not time-based.”