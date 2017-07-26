Trump Goes After Murkowski On Health Care Vote

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has been critical of Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Lisa Murkowski early Wednesday after her vote Tuesday against a motion to proceed on repealing the 2010 health care law.

Trump tweeted that it was “too bad” that Murkowski, “really let Republicans, and our country down yesterday.”

Murkowski, along with Maine Sen. Susan Collins, was one of two Republicans who voted against a motion to proceed to allowed debate on repealing the health law signed by former President Barack Obama.

Murkowski and Collins were also among nine Republicans who voted against the Better Care Reconciliation Act Tuesday night.

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Murkowski has been a frequent critic of Senate GOP leadership’s attempts to repeal Obamacare without a replacement.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, defended Murkowski from Trump.

Senator Murkowski stood up for her constituents, as is her job. Kudos to her for not caving in to petty bullying. https://t.co/ascTv7yjMq — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) July 26, 2017

And he made this point:

Worthwhile to note that in this tweet the President literally puts party before country. Mirrors their efforts w/ healthcare, no? https://t.co/ascTv7yjMq — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) July 26, 2017