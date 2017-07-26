Politics

Trump Goes After Murkowski On Health Care Vote

Says the Alaska Republican ‘really let Republicans down’

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has been critical of Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Lisa Murkowski early Wednesday after her vote Tuesday against a motion to proceed on repealing the 2010 health care law.

Trump tweeted that it was “too bad” that Murkowski, “really let Republicans, and our country down yesterday.”

Murkowski, along with Maine Sen. Susan Collins,  was one of two Republicans who voted against a motion to proceed to allowed debate on repealing the health law signed by former President Barack Obama.

Murkowski and Collins were also among nine Republicans who voted against the Better Care Reconciliation Act Tuesday night. 

Murkowski has been a frequent critic of Senate GOP leadership’s attempts to repeal Obamacare without a replacement.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, defended Murkowski from Trump.

And he made this point:

