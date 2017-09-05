Trump Ends DACA Immigration Program — With a Twist

Immigration rights activists rally in Dupont Circle in Washington before their May Day march to the White House to voice opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Updated at 11:24 a.m. | President Donald Trump, answering pleas from his base but again breaking with many congressional Republicans, on Tuesday ended Barack Obama’s program that shielded from deportation individuals who came to the United States with their parents before their 16th birthday.

“The policy was implemented unilaterally,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday while making the formal announcement, referring to then-President Barack Obama implementing the program via an executive order. Sessions called the Obama-era program “unconstitutional.”

“In other words, the executive branch, through DACA, essentially sought to achieve what the legislative branch refused to authorize on a number of occasions,” he said, adding his Justice Department concluded it was unable to defend the DACA program because it was “inconsistent with the Constitution’s ... separation of powers.”

“Ending the previous administration’s disrespect for the legislative process is an important first step,” Sessions said.

The immigration program “contributed to a surge of minors” coming across America’s southern border,” a development the AG said spawned “terrible” consequences across the country. During brief remarks, he contended the Obama program put the country at greater risk of “crime, violence and terrorism.”

Trump has ordered DHS officials to cancel Obama’s memo creating DACA and begin an unspecified period of time during which the program will be ended. That span is intentionally designed to give Congress time to craft legislation addressing the Dreamers who have been shielded by Obama's program.

“We firmly believe this is the responsible path,” the AG said.

DHS will continue weighing applications for initial or renewed DACA benefits that have already been filed, officials said on a call with reporters Tuesday. Additionally, the department is granting current beneficiaries whose benefits expire before March 5 a one-month window to renew their DACA status, the officials said.

This means the program would be effectively phased out on a rolling basis over several years, the officials said, because thousands of current beneficiaries whose benefits do not expire until as late as 2019 have already filed for renewals.

Individuals with DACA will continue to be protected from deportation until their status expires and DHS does not plan to target Dreamers, the officials said.

Trump’s much-anticipated decision puts pressure on Congress to act immediately, after spending years largely avoiding the issue. The president and his senior aides ultimately, after months of internal administration debate, decided to delay enforcement of his decision by six months so Congress can work with him toward the kind of legislative solution many GOP members are calling for.

“Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!” the president tweeted a few hours before his decision was formally rolled out.

Some of his top aides have for months urged Trump to nix deportation relief and work permits for around 800,000 people enrolled in the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. After months of internal West Wing debate, the president decided to do so.

The Obama-era program had protected certain unauthorized immigrants from deportation and allowed them to work if they came to the U.S. before turning 16 and before June 15, 2007.

Despite ending the program being a major theme of his 2016 campaign, the president did not make the announcement himself. Instead, he tapped Sessions to do the honors. By calling on Congress to act and sending out his AG to announce his decision, the president appeared to be distancing himself a bit from the eventual outcome — and preparing to blame lawmakers if they cannot get a bill to his desk to address the plight of the Dreamers.

As a candidate, Trump said he would end the DACA program, which conservatives consider an illegal amnesty program that circumvents congressional authority. But he has expressed sympathy for Dreamers since his inauguration and admitted thousands of new beneficiaries.

He continued to so on Friday.

“We love the DREAMERs,” Trump told reporters, referring to the colloquial term used for DACA recipients. “We love everybody. … We think the DREAMERs are terrific."

Some Republican lawmakers voiced opposition to simply ending Obama’s immigration program in the days before Trump made his decision official.

Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., said Friday that he didn’t want the president to do so. “I believe that this is something Congress has to fix,” Ryan said in an interview with WCLO in Janesville. “I’ve had plenty of conversations with the White House on this issue.”

On Tuesday after Sessions announced the White House was rescinding the program, Ryan said that dealing with the status of Dreamers was only one of several immigration issues that needs to be dealt with.

“Their status is one of many immigration issues, such as border security and interior enforcement, which Congress has failed to adequately address over the years,” the speaker said. “It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the president’s leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.”

The Senate’s longest-tenured Republican, Orrin G. Hatch of Utah, who serves as Senate President pro tempore, and is third in line to the presidency in the line of succession, urged the president to leave DACA alone and let Congress take the lead.

“I’ve urged the president not to rescind DACA, an action that would further complicate a system in serious need of a permanent, legislative solution. Like the president, I’ve long advocated for tougher enforcement of our existing immigration laws,” Hatch said in a statement. “But we also need a workable, permanent solution for individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here. And that solution must come from Congress.”

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, one of the GOP’s harshest Trump critics, tweeted he thinks “Congress needs to take immediate action to protect #DACA kids.” Trump has backed Flake’s primary foe, and groups close to the president are helping fund her campaign.

Democrats slammed the decision even before Trump made it official.

"President Trump promised compassion for the young men and women who came to the United States as children and grew up American. However, it is clear that President Trump has no idea what compassion is,” said House Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Crowley of New York. “His insistence on bending to the political will of the most extreme, anti-immigrant voices in his party is harmful to the United States' long term success. Nowhere is this more true than when it comes to his position on DREAMers.”

Several legislative fixes have already been introduced, including a Senate bill spearheaded by Democratic Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina which is an updated version of what's been known as the DREAM Act.

The two senators unveiled text bill in late July. Durbin, the champion of the original DREAM Act, started his crusade some 16 years ago to provide legal status to people brought to the U.S. as kids.

— Dean DeChiaro and Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.