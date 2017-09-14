Trump Denies Schumer-Pelosi Claim of Agreement on DACA, Wall

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared victory on the DACA program after a dinner with President Donald Trump Tuesday evening. But by Wednesday morning, Trump was denying they had a deal. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Donald Trump is denying he agreed to support Democrats’ desire to make the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program legal, despite claims by that party’s House and Senate leaders saying otherwise after a dinner meeting with the president.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York emerged from the White House session to announce the trio had agreed to “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly.”

The Democratic leaders also agreed to “work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

While the White House did not immediately shoot down the Pelosi-Schumer account of any agreement about the DACA program, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was quick to deny any deal over Trump’s desired southern border barrier

“While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to,” she tweeted Wednesday night.

The president rose Thursday ahead of a trip to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma and denied much of what Pelosi and Schumer claimed in the post-dinner joint statement.

“No deal was made last night on DACA,” the president wrote before 7 a.m.

And on any agreement on an immigration bill and his desired border wall, the president refuted Pelosi and Schumer, saying “massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.”

Trump also contended he doesn’t need any deal immediately with the Democratic leaders to kick-start his wall program, saying it already is under construction.

Trump and the Democratic leaders can agree to things, but those pacts do not become deals until House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sign on — as they did when the president sided with the Democrats on hurricane aid, the debt ceiling and government funding.

The flap over just what was agreed to over Chinese food in the White House’s Blue Room came just as Trump is hoping to create warmer relations with the Democratic honchos. After months of trying to pass legislation with just Republican votes, he is trying to shift his presidency toward cutting deals on tax, infrastructure, immigration and other bills with members of both parties.

Trump earlier this month set the Obama-era DACA program on a path for termination, giving Congress six months to address the initiative — which his administration argues was implemented via an unconstitutional executive order — via legislation. Almost immediately, however, the president, appearing to react largely to media coverage and polling data, began calling for lawmakers to find a way for so-called Dreamers to avoid deportation.

That continued Thursday morning, with the president tweeting a passionate defense of the Dreamers, the 800,000 individuals who were brought here as children by their parents and who have been receiving deportation protection under Obama’s DACA program.

Trump asked in another tweet Thursday if “anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military?”

“Really!” he added, for emphasis.

And in yet another post on his favorite social media site, the president said Dreamers “have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own — brought in by parents at young age.”

Then, Trump appeared to imply that giving the Dreamers legal protection through new legislation would help him and Republicans achieve a major campaign promise: “Plus BIG border security.”

Marc Short, Trump’s top liaison to Capitol Hill, explained the president’s sudden pivot toward seeking support from Democrats — a group he and other top white House officials for months slammed as “obstructionists” — as rooted in Trump’s desire to do what he feels is the “right” thing “for the American people.”