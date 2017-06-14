News Report: 196 Democratic Lawmakers to Sue Trump

Almost 200 Democratic lawmakers are planning to file a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump has violated the Constitution’s “foreign emoluments clause.” (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A total of 196 Democratic lawmakers are planning to file a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that President Donald Trump has violated the Constitution’s “foreign emoluments clause” by retaining interest in his business empire, the Washington Post has reported.

The lawsuit, which is expected to be filed in federal district, would add to the president’s legal woes. Earlier this week, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that they had filed a lawsuit against Trump claiming his business ties violate the emoluments clause.

Critics have raised concerns about the number of foreign officials and diplomats booking into Trump properties.

The Post reported that Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Mich., are leading the most recent legal effort.

Blumenthal said that no Republicans had joined in the lawsuit so far, according to the Post.

The emoluments clause states that an officeholder cannot accept, without the consent of Congress, “any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”

The Post reported that the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night. After the lawsuit was filed by Racine and Frosh, White House Press secretary said that it was “not hard to conclude that partisan politics may be one of the motivations.”