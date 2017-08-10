Trump Continues to Dump on McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens as Senate GOP leaders speak following the vote on the motion to proceed on health care legislation in July. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued his crusade against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the upper chamber’s failure to pass a bill to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

“Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!” Trump tweeted.

The latest round of criticism came after Trump on Wednesday blamed McConnell for his comments to a Rotary Club meeting in Kentucky earlier in the week where he said the president had set some “excessive expectations” about how aggressively he could move his agenda through Congress.

Trump’s Wednesday tweet followed that of Senior White House aide Dan Scavino Jr., who tweeted: “More excuses. @SenateMajLdr must have needed another 4 years — in addition to the 7 years — to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

House Republicans expressed division and disappointment after their Senate counterparts fell short of passing a scaled-back version of a bill in July.

That prompted both House and Senate Republicans to say it was time to either move on or take a pause from health care to focus on other issues such as the debt ceiling and tax reform.

GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona voted against a “skinny repeal” amendment that forced McConnell to pull the bill from the Senate floor.

A measure aimed at repealing and replacing the health care law narrowly passed the House in May.

Fox News conservative talk show host Sean Hannity also had a fresh round of criticism for McConnell Wednesday night where he encouraged him to “Retire, leave Washington, go play golf, go fishing,” Hannity said.

Hannity tossed blame back to McConnell for failing to get Trump’s agenda through the Senate, complaining that the majority leader was “whining like a ten year old.”

“You promised over and over and over again over seven years that you were going to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Hannity said. “You couldn’t even get the ‘skinny’ repeal done.”

