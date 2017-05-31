Trump Blasts Kathy Griffin for Beheading Images

President Donald Trump blasted comedian and actress Kathy Griffin for participating in a video shoot where she appeared with a bloodied prop of his severed head.

The president tweeted on Wednesday that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” and mentioned that it hurt his children.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin had on Tuesday apologized for the video and asked the photographer to remove it after many public figures criticized the images.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who has previously defended Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Barron Trump, said "it is never funny to joke about killing a president."

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

Griffin's New Year's Eve Live costar Anderson Cooper tweeted he found it "disgusting and completely inappropriate" and said he was "appalled" that Griffin took part in the shoot.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney tweeted that Griffin's photo descends politics "into an even more repugnant and vile territory."

Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017

Here's her 30-second video apology:

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017