Trump Blasts Kathy Griffin for Beheading Images

Says she should "be ashamed of herself"

President Donald Trump blasted imagery of actress Kathy Griffin beheading his likeness. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump blasted comedian and actress Kathy Griffin for participating in a video shoot where she appeared with a bloodied prop of his severed head.

The president tweeted on Wednesday that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” and mentioned that it hurt his children.

Griffin had on Tuesday apologized for the video and asked the photographer to remove it after many public figures criticized the images.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who has previously defended Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Barron Trump, said "it is never funny to joke about killing a president."

Griffin's New Year's Eve Live costar Anderson Cooper tweeted he found it "disgusting and completely inappropriate" and said he was "appalled" that Griffin took part in the shoot.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney tweeted that Griffin's photo descends politics "into an even more repugnant and vile territory."

 

Here's her 30-second video apology:

