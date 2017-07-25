Trump Slams Sessions Amid Talk of Firing Him

President Donald Trump has referred to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “beleaguered.” (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday in an early morning tweet amid reports that the president has consulted his advisers about firing him.

Trump tweeted that Sessions had taken a “VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes” and on leaks from the intelligence community.

It was the second day in a row that Trump has criticized his attorney general over his 2016 presidential opponent.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump then proceeded to attack acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe due to the fact that when his wife Jill ran for state Senate, she received $500,000 from a political action committee tied to Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close friend of Clinton, and an additional $207,778 from the Virginia Democratic Party.

Trump said that meant his wife received money from the Clintons.

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump’s tweets come amid an Associated Press report that he had discussed firing Sessions. Three people who have recently spoken to Trump said that Trump has speculated aloud about the consequences of firing Sessions, according to the AP.

But those people cautioned that Trump often talks about making staff changes without following through.

In an interview with the New York Times last week, Trump criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Trump campaign and White House ties to Russia shortly after becoming attorney general.

On Monday, Trump tweeted asking why “our beleaguered Attorney General” was not looking into Clinton's crimes.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.