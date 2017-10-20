Wilson on White House Criticism: ‘This Has Become Totally Personal’

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson continued her war of words with President Donald Trump after his chief of staff’s criticism of her on Thursday.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's rebuked Wilson during the White House news briefing for sharing the contents of the president’s call with the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was one of four soldiers killed in Niger.

“He shouldn’t be able to just say that, that is terrible,” Wilson, D-Florida, said. “This has become totally personal.”

Trump called the Florida Democrat “wacky” in a tweet late Thursday, and said she was “SECRETLY on a very personal call.”

The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson(D), who was SECRETLY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

In response, Wilson tweeted simply “sticks and stones.”

Sticks and stones... — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 20, 2017