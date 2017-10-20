Wilson on White House Criticism: ‘This Has Become Totally Personal’

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson continued her war of words with President Donald Trump after his chief of staff’s criticism of her on Thursday.
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's rebuked Wilson during the White House news briefing for sharing the contents of the president’s call with the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was one of four soldiers killed in Niger.
“He shouldn’t be able to just say that, that is terrible,” Wilson, D-Florida, said. “This has become totally personal.”
Trump called the Florida Democrat “wacky” in a tweet late Thursday, and said she was “SECRETLY on a very personal call.”
The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson(D), who was SECRETLY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017
In response, Wilson tweeted simply “sticks and stones.”
Sticks and stones...— Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 20, 2017
Wilson also shot back at Kelly’s accusation that she bragged getting federal money for a new FBI building in Miami when the money was in fact approved before Wilson came to Congress.
In fact, Wilson sponsored the legislation to name the building after two agents, Benjamin Grogan and Jerry Dove, who were killed in a shootout with robbers in Miami.
Wilson was with Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, when Trump called her shortly after his body was returned to Miami International Airport.
The congresswoman was able to listen to the call since Myeshia Johnson took it on the car’s speaker phone while she was driving.
Wilson said Thursday at Miami Dade College’s North Campus in her district that she had received threatening phone calls from white nationalists, WSVN reported, and that authorities had been notified, but that she had plenty of security.
And she joked, “You mean to tell me that I’ve become so important that the White House is following me and my words? This is amazing. That’s amazing. I’ll have to tell my kids that I’m a rock star now.”
