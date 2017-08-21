Tim Ryan: ‘We’ll See’ About White House Run

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said he is focused on helping “forgotten America” and workers displaced by globalization. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan did not rule out a White House run when asked over the weekend in New Hampshire if he would pursue the presidency in 2020.

Ryan was invited to speak at New Hampshire’s Young Democrats’ cookout last week, the latest in a round of speeches and campaigning across the country.

In an interview with WMUR’s “Close Up,” Ryan did not rule out a potential presidential run.

“I have no idea at this point, but we’ll see,” the Ohio Democrat said. “I like being out around the country. I like talking about this. I like crafting the message, and I think, you know, maybe the country needs somebody from a place like Youngstown, Ohio, that has tried to develop the local economy at the local level.”

Ryan said he is focused on trying to help “forgotten America” and workers who were affected by globalization.

“How do we make globalization work in Manchester and Youngstown, Ohio,” he said. “How do we make automation and all the innovations that are happening around the country — how do we get them to create jobs in economically distressed areas that have seen a loss of manufacturing?”

As part of that effort, Ryan is planning to travel to Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.

New Hampshire isn’t the only early presidential contest state where Ryan has visited.

He recently campaigned in Iowa for Rep. Dave Loebsack and will return to the state at the end of next month for the Polk County Democrats’ steak fry. He also campaigned in South Carolina for the 5th District’s special election in June.

The Democrat has seen his profile rise after his failed bid to challenge House Minority LeaderNancy Pelosi.

Ryan told WMUR he plans to return to New Hampshire in the future.