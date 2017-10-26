Threats Preventing Wilson from Voting

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., has missed 19 votes between Monday and Wednesday because of death threats she has received, a source close to the congresswoman said. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Threats against Rep. Frederica Wilson are preventing her from voting in Washington.

A source close to Wilson told the Miami Herald that she has been unable to go to Washington.

“Nothing else would keep her from voting,” the source told the Herald. Wilson did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The threats came after President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly criticized her for her criticism of Trump’s comments in a call to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of an Army sergeant killed in an ambush in Niger.

Wilson slammed Trump for telling Myeshia Johnson that Johnson “knew what he signed up for.”

Wilson missed 19 votes between Monday and Wednesday, according to congressional vote tallies.

Fellow Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings said he had not talked to Wilson about the threats, “but I’ve heard that she’s received substantial death threats and I think she is doing everything she can to ratchet down and let some of us, including me, take over.”

Hastings told the Herald that he expects Wilson to return to Washington next week.

An Illinois man has been investigated over his social media posts suggesting he wanted to raise a lynch party for the congresswoman.

Many Democratic members of Congress wore stickers with Wilson’s trademark cowboy hat to show solidarity with her in light of the threats and posed for a group photo on the Capitol steps.