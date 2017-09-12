Thanks to Bannon, White House Can't Shake Comey Firing

Then-FBI Director JAmes Comey testifying in from of a Senate panel in 2015. The Trump White House cannot shake questions about his firing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s explosive comments about the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey is pulling administration officials away from their intended message about two federal hurricane responses and a quest for bipartisan tax legislation.

White House officials set up a week with a series of high-level meetings, including several involving President Donald Trump and key lawmakers, meant to portray him and his senior team as aggressively working with members of both parties on issues like tax rate cuts and code changes, racial tensions and other matters.

Then they threw in a Thursday trip to Florida, which will allow the White House to continue casting Trump as a skilled manager who has led the government through relief efforts to hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

During opening remarks at the daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cited the hurricane response message to pivot to a legislative agenda that features courting of Democrats after months of Trump and senior aides bashing them as “obstructionists.”

“He wants to continue building unity by working on more issues supported by both parties,” Sanders said.

She then announced Trump would host a group of Republican and Democratic senators for dinner Tuesday evening at the executive mansion. Topic A will be a tax overhaul push that the White House wants to try to pass with some Democratic support.

Earlier Tuesday, White House legislative affairs director Marc Short told reporters administration officials learned the hard way from a failed health care effort they can’t count on passing bills with just Republicans. But he also called finding the eight Democratic votes to clear a possible 60-vote threshold on a tax measure a “challenge.”

But for the second consecutive day, Sanders was confronted with a topic White House officials believed they had put behind them: Comey’s firing. The decision by Trump led his own Justice Department to appoint another former FBI director, Robert S. Mueller, as special counsel looking into possible corruption between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin.

Sanders again was asked about Bannon’s statement to “60 Minutes” that he thinks firing Comey was perhaps the biggest misstep in “modern political history.”

She again defended the president on a matter White House officials thought they had moved on from months ago.

“The president is proud of the decision he made. The president was 100 percent right in firing James Comey,” Sanders said. “He knew at the time it could be bad for him politically, but he also knew he had an obligation to do what was right.”

Comey was not the lone old Trump foe that Sanders lashed out at Tuesday.

She also had some harsh words for the president’s 2016 general election foe, Hillary Clinton.

“I think it’s sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost … the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks,” Trump’s top spokeswoman said.

In her new book about the election — “What Happened?” — Clinton has more than a few sections critical of Trump, according to excerpts.

“Attempting to define reality is a core feature of authoritarianism,” Clinton wrote in one section.

“This is what the Soviets did when they erased political dissidents from historical photos. This is what happens in George Orwell’s classic novel ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four.’ … For Trump, as with so much he does, it’s about simple dominance.”

