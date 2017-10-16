Thad Cochran, Still Ailing, Will Miss Senate Votes This Week

Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., has been absent from the Capitol since September and will continue to be away while he recuperates. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Sen. Thad Cochran will not immediately return to Congress following a four-week absence, raising speculation about the 79-year-old Mississippi Republican’s ability to continue as Appropriations Chairman during the remainder of the 115th Congress.

His absence also could have implications for the budget resolution vote this week, though debate was still on track as of Monday morning even after Cochran’s office confirmed he would not be present.

Cochran, a seventh-term lawmaker, cast his last vote in the Senate on Sept. 18 and has since been recovering from a “urological issue” in his home state of Mississippi. His staff had been adamant that Cochran would return to Washington on Monday. But Chief of Staff Brad White announced Monday morning that the senator would not return.

“Mrs. Cochran informed me late Saturday night that Senator Cochran has developed another urinary tract infection,” he said in a statement. “After a day of monitoring his condition, and on the advice of his physicians and other health care professionals, Senator Cochran has postponed his return to Washington. He will continue his recuperation at home in Mississippi. The Senator has expressed his intention to return to the Senate when his health permits, and to fulfill his commitment and duties to the people of his state.”

Cochran’s absence means that Republicans are one vote down on the fiscal 2018 budget resolution, a precursor for drafting filibuster-proof tax reform legislation, but Sen. Susan Collins’ weekend announcement that she would back the budget plan gives leadership a buffer. Leadership aides Monday said they did not expect any votes this week to be derailed by Cochran’s absence, including the budget or the $36.5 billion disaster aid supplemental passed by the House last week.

Senate Republican leaders still can only afford one defection on the budget vote now with Cochran out, and GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona have made noises about withholding their support. Last week, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he thought the budget’s proposed net tax cut of $1.5 trillion was too small and that the Senate needed to go “much bigger.”

One wildcard was whether Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., would be back for votes this week, given his fraud and bribery trial in Newark. The judge in the trial is expected to rule soon as soon as Monday on which charges the jury should consider. The prosecution rested its case last week.

If Menendez were still absent on final passage, that would mean GOP leaders could afford Cochran’s missing vote and still lose two more votes on their side, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie. Efforts to reach his staff were not immediately successful.

Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.