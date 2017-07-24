Farenthold: It’s ‘Repugnant’ Female Senators Holding Up Health Care Bill

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday, May 13, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold said it was “absolutely repugnant” that “some female senators from the Northeast” have been a roadblock to the GOP passing a health care bill.

“If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style,” Fahrenthold told Texas radio station KEYS, The Associated Press reported.

Aaron Burr shot and killed Alexander Hamilton in an 1804 duel.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins has been consistently against her party's Affordable Care Act repeal efforts. West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski have frequently been on the fence about supporting the Republican health care bill.

Farenthold settled a case in 2015 in which his communications director alleged sexual harassment, discrimination against her because she is a woman, and retaliation for complaints about the harassment. The complaint alleged he discussed “sexual fantasies” about her with another employee, amopng other allegations.

Fahrentold, who has been in the House since 2011, was re-elected by 23 percentage points last year.