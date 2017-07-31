Tennessee’s John Duncan Won’t Seek Re-election in 2018

Republican Rep. John J. Duncan Jr., won’t run for a 17th term in Tennessee’s 2nd District.

“It has been a very special privilege to represent the people of the Second District in the US House of Representatives. However, I will not be running for re-election in 2018,” he said in a statement to the Knoxville News Sentinel Monday.

President Donald Trump won Duncan’s district by 35 points, and Duncan last won re-election by 51 points. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates his seat Solid Republican.

Before Duncan’s announcement, Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett said he’d be announcing his campaign plans on Saturday. Burchett is the top contender for Duncan’s seat. State Rep. Jimmy Matlock could also be interested, as could Duncan’s sister, state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey.