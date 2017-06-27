Ted Kennedy Jr. Isn’t Running for Connecticut Governor

A source close to state Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. had put his odds of running for Connecticut governor at 90 percent. (TedKennedyJr.com)

Connecticut state Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. announced Monday that he is not running for governor of the state, despite previous signals that he was considering it.

“I will not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contacted me and encouraged me to run. I value the contribution I am able to make as the state Senator for the 12th District,” Kennedy said in a statement, the Middletown Press reported.

Kennedy won election to the seat in 2014. He is the son of former Sen. Ted Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Robert Kennedy.

Before current Democratic Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced he would not seek a third term, a source close to Kennedy told the Connecticut Post that he would put his odds of running at “90 percent.”

Even without Kennedy, there is a crowded Democratic field to replace Malloy, including state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, and former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei.