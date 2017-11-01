Tech Companies Get an Earful from Intelligence Committee

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., left, and ranking member Mark Warner, D-Va., have challenged technology companies for their response to Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Big technology companies are facing a second day of public lashing on Capitol Hill, with the Senate Intelligence Committee accusing companies of a lackluster response to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

On Monday, executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter told the Senate Judiciary Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee that ads by Russian-backed entities and automated non-advertising content generated by Moscow-backed companies reached hundreds of millions of Americans during the 2016 election — a number that is far higher than previous estimates offered by the companies.

On Tuesday, it was the tech titans turn in front of the Senate Intelligence, and senators heard more bad news.

Facebook executive Colin Stretch told the committee that another 16 million Americans were exposed to posts on Instagram, the company’s photo-sharing app, and taking into account the 126 million people who were exposed to ads and posts on Facebook, brought the total number of Americans exposed to fake accounts to about 150 million people during 2016 election.

Intelligence ranking member Mark Warner, D-Va., scolded executives from Facebook, Google, and Twitter for dismissing lawmakers’ concerns about their platforms being used by Russia to interfere in the 2016 election and taking months before acknowledging that they were indeed manipulated.

Warner showed Facebook posts from a group called Army of Jesus that purportedly was a pro religious group but if users liked the post, the group later showed a picture of Jesus with boxing gloves dueling Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, with the message “Like if you want Jesus to win.”

Intelligence Chairman Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., displayed two ads posted by Russia-based fake groups on Facebook, one called Heart of Texas and another called United Muslims of America, both of which promoted competing events in Houston in 2016, one promoting Islam and another opposing Islam.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., a former chairwoman of the Intelligence panel and the current ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, told the tech executives that their companies “just don’t get it” about Russian interference in the 2016 election. “What we are talking about is a cataclysmic change and the beginning of a cyber war.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, listed a handful of Facebook posts that targeted Maine Gov. Paul LePage that called him a "white supremacist" even though LePage is not up for re-election. Collins said there were several such posts all over the country targeting officials in her state.

Kent Walker, general counsel of Google told the Intelligence Committee that his company will release a report for election ads in 2018 that will reveal who’s buying ads and how much is being spent, and will allow only U.S. nationals to pay for political advertising.