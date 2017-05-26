Teacher to Challenge Rep. Reed

Rick Gallant said as a teacher he has all summer to campaign. (Rick Gallant for Congress)

New York Rep. Tom Reed received a Democratic challenger when Rick Gallant, a teacher from Corning, announced he would challenge the four-term Republican.

Gallant said he was one of several Democratic candidates who were interviewed by party chairmen from the district’s 11 counties.

He said he has an advantage as a teacher.

“You have summers off. I’m going to shake every hand in the district, then shake them again,” Gallant told the Olean Times Herald.

Gallant said he decided to run was Reed voted for the Republican replacement to the 2010 health care law after he told constituents he was concerned about families.

“He says one thing here at home, but votes another way once he’s in Washington. It’s time for a representative who will deliver more than lip service,” he said.

Gallant has been a teacher and basketball coach in Corning for 17 years. He has also been a college basketball assistant coach and sports writer. He and his wife also operated a whitewater rafting business.

Reed won re-election in 2016 with 54 percent of the vote.