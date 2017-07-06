Taylor Gets Second Democratic Challenger in Two Days

Virginia Republican Rep. Scott Taylor won last year with 61 percent of the vote, but national Democrats have targeted his seat in 2018. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Virginia Republican Rep. Scott Taylor received a second Democratic challenger in two days as retired construction company owner Garry Hubbard on Wednesday announced his candidacy.

Taylor his first 2018 challenger Tuesday when Dave Belote, a retired Air Force officer, announced he would run against Taylor.

Like Taylor and Belote, Hubbard is also a veteran, having served in the Navy, according to the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk.

Hubbard is a retired construction company owner, having owned the Hubbard Brothers construction company. This is his first political race.

Like Belote, Hubbard criticized Taylor’s support for the Republican replacement for the 2010 health care law but also said he is in favor of universal health care.

“For far too long we’ve been taken advantage of by health insurance companies,” he said.

Both Belote and Hubbard acknowledged they would need to raise at least $2 million to challenge Taylor, who won his seat last year.

But the 2nd Congressional District’s Democratic Party will not accept applications until early next year and is currently deciding how to select its nominee.

One potential option is a “firehouse primary,” a caucus that lasts for an hour in which one or more polling places accept ballots. Other options would include a traditional primary or a convention.

Despite the fact Taylor won his seat with 61 percent of the vote, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has listed Virginia's 2nd Congressional District as one of its target districts for the 2018 midterms.