Tax Overhaul Path Unclear Amid Budget Chair's Expected Departure

House Budget Committee Chairwoman Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Action on the fiscal 2018 budget resolution that is key to a tax overhaul remains uncertain as House Budget Committee Chairwoman Diane Black is expected to resign to run for governor of Tennessee, say CQ Roll Call's House leadership reporter Lindsey McPherson and budget reporter Jennifer Shutt.

Leading contenders to replace Black include GOP Reps. Steve Womack of Arkansas and Bill Johnson of Ohio. Meanwhile, Reps. Rob Woodall of Georgia and Tom McClintock of California could also make the list if they decide to seek the post.

Roll Call

Show Notes:

Update re Budget chair: @RepRobWoodall says “if there was ever a case to be made for a waiver, Diane would be it."https://t.co/VPXYwh9JEH — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) August 2, 2017