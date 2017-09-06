A Tale of Two Photos: Post-White House Meeting Edition

Smiles from Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., as they arrive for a news conference after the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on September 6, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

As Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., met the press Wednesday after a White House meeting with President Donald Trump, they presented different game faces, as you can see from the above photos.

Senate congressional leadership held their traditional post-policy lunch press conferences, which came shortly after the top leaders met with Trump.

At the meeting, the president sided with Democrats on their proposal to attach a short-term suspension of the debt limit with funding for government operations past the end of the fiscal year and an emergency package for Hurricane Harvey victims.