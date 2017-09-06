Politics

A Tale of Two Photos: Post-White House Meeting Edition

Smiles and frowns from Senate leaders after huddling with Trump

Smiles from Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., as they arrive for a news conference after the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on September 6, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 06: From left, Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, conduct a news conference after the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on September 6, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
No smiles from Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, as they conduct a news conference after the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on September 6, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

As Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., met the press Wednesday after a White House meeting with President Donald Trump, they presented different game faces, as you can see from the above photos.

Senate congressional leadership held their traditional post-policy lunch press conferences, which came shortly after the top leaders met with Trump. 

At the meeting, the president sided with Democrats on their proposal to attach a short-term suspension of the debt limit with funding for government operations past the end of the fiscal year and an emergency package for Hurricane Harvey victims. 

