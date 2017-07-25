Collins Caught on Hot Mic About Farenthold: ‘He’s So Unattractive, It’s Unbelievable’

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, called out a congressman who challenged her to a duel. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Susan Collins inadvertently responded to Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold's allegorical challenge to a duel.

During the end of a hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee, Collins was caught with an unidentified male senator, identified by other media as Connecticut Democrat Jack Reed, talking about Farenthold.

“Did you hear him challenge me to a duel,” Collins said.

The male senator joked with Collins saying, “You could beat the s--t out of him.”

Collins said in response, “He’s so unattractive. it’s unbelievable.”

Then she added, “Did you see that picture of him in his pajamas?”

On Monday, Farenthold told radio station KEYS it was "absolutely repugnant" that "some female senators from the Northeast" were blocking Republican attempts to repeal the 2010 health care law, appearing to address Collins, who is from Maine, and other female Republican senators who have had issues with the GOP plan.

Farenthold said if they were men, he would go “Aaron Burr-style” on them, referring to the winner of the duel between the then-vice president and former treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton.

While she was telling us how she really felt, Collins had a few words about President Donald Trump, too, questioning his knowledge of how the budget worked.

“I don't even think he knows that there is a BCA,” Collins said, referring to the Budget Control Act.

“He was down at the Ford Commissioning saying I want them to pass my budget,” Reed said, referring to Trump’s speech at the USS Gerald Ford commissioning.