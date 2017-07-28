Super PAC Hopes to Move Republicans to Work With Democrats

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., will be a prime target for Democrats for voting to repeal the 2010 health care law. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

In the wake of the failed Republican efforts to pass their health care bill, a Democratic super PAC is hoping to show Republicans that their constituents want them to support improving the 2010 health care law and their vote to repeal it will cost them.

Priorities USA Action hosted a media call showing that most voters and people who voted for President Donald Trump want Republicans to work with Democrats to improve the law.

The poll which surveyed 1,013 voters between July 24th and July 27th, showed that 75 percent of them feel that Trump and Republicans have a responsibility to improve the law.

The same poll showed that 64 percent of voters who voted for Trump said it was a responsibility to improve the law.

“They are not looking for anyone to let Obamacare die,” said Jeffrey Pollock, founding partner and president of Global Strategy Group, which conducted the poll.

Similarly, 53 percent of voters say it is time to move on from attempts to repeal and replace the law.

“Democrats in Congress are standing willing and ready to strengthen the Affordable Care Act,” said Patrick McHugh, executive director of the super PAC.

The group also said it planned on targeting both Republicans in vulnerable House districts who voted for the House version of the bill, along with Republican Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada and Jeff Flake of Arizona, who are up for re-election next year.