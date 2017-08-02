Stripping Health Benefits From Members of Congress Gets More Complicated

Members and many staffers get their health insurance from the D.C. exchange. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The man who could act on President Donald Trump’s behalf to slash health benefits for members of Congress does not want the job.

Trump’s nomination of George Nesterczuk to be director of the Office of Personnel Management was withdrawn Wednesday, according to a formal notification sent to the Senate.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee had not considered the Nesterczuk nomination, and Democrats said last month that all the paperwork had not yet been received.

FedSmith.com reported Tuesday that Nesterczuk was requesting to no longer be considered, citing “partisan attacks.”

The withdrawal means that the acting director Kathleen McGettigan a career OPM veteran, will likely be staying in the position for the foreseeable future.

The most efficient way for Trump to undermine congressional member and staff health benefits would be for OPM move ahead with rescinding the Obama-era order providing for employer contributions toward insurance premiums to be paid through the D.C. small business exchange.