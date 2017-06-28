Strange Ad Shows Him All-in on Trump’s Immigration Agenda

Sen. Luther Strange launched his third ad ahead of a special election for the seat he’s filling in which he’s all-in on President Donald Trump's border wall and travel ban, and opposes sanctuary cities and undocumented immigrants.

The ad opens with Trump saying “We're going to build a wall,” and leading a rally in a chant of “Build that wall!” contrasting Strange’s support of Trump with politicians who “aren’t supporting President Trump’s agenda.”

The ad highlights a bill Strange introduced that would take money from what the ad calls “liberal sanctuary cities” and reallocate it to the Secure Fence Act of 2006. That act provided for hundreds of miles of new fencing on the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as other measures to stop immigrants from crossing, including satellite and vehicle surveillance.



A previous Strange ad featured politicians writhing in pain, getting sprayed down in a car wash. The ad touted his work cleaning up corruption in Montgomery during his time as attorney general. The cases of cleaning up corruption that he mentioned, however, featured Strange in a much more ambiguous role.

He is the subject of an ethics complaint, for instance, related to his handling of an investigation of former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley that critics say impeded the legislature’s impeachment proceedings. Bentley appointed Strange to the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions to be U.S. attorney general and made the appointment through next year’s election.

But Bentley’s successor, Kay Ivey, moved the primary to September of this year and the general election to December.