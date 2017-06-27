Still Short, GOP Delays Health Care Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will delay a vote on his health care measure to seek more support for the measure. (Bill Clark/Roll Call File Photo)

The Senate will not vote on Republicans’ health care bill this week, a Senate GOP aide said Tuesday, despite continued pressure from conservative activists and the Trump administration to act.

President Donald Trump is inviting GOP senators to the White House Tuesday afternoon, and several of his senior aides, like Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Press Secretary Sean Spicer, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, were on Capitol Hill Tuesday to press for passage.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Lamar Alexander told reporters there is no path for voting on proceeding to the health care reconciliation bill until after the July Fourth recess.

The Tennessee Republican said a number of members of the conference expressed concerns about the pace. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was wise to pull back, he said.

The measure was imperiled by criticism from both moderates and conservatives who said they would not support even a move to proceed to the draft bill.

The decision not to vote on final passage before the July Fourth recess raises doubts about whether senators will consider the measure at all this year. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, has said the August recess is the practical deadline for action this year.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Senate bill would result in 22 million people losing coverage over a decade, including 15 million in Medicaid and 7 million in insurance that consumers buy on their own through marketplaces or insurers.