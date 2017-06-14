Scalise, Shot at Baseball Practice, Known as Behind-the-Scenes Mover

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, right, celebrates the Republicans’ win in last year’s Congressional Baseball Game with Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Majority whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana has sold himself as a pragmatic and unifying conservative since he joined the House in 2008.

That reputation has served him well during a tumultuous time for the Republican Party. In recent weeks, Scalise, 51, has been credited with working behind the scenes to move signature bills — for both the party and President Donald Trump, who he backed in the Republican presidential race last year. That legislation includes the recent House health care reform bill and a pending effort to overhaul the tax code.

“No one knows more about what it takes to move legislation during the Trump era than Scalise,” a recent profile in the Washington Examiner said. “And if the Republican legislative agenda doesn’t crash and burn, Scalise will deserve a lion’s share of the credit.”

Scalise and Trump reportedly have a close relationship — so much so that the president sent the congressman's daughter a personal message on her 10th birthday.

Trump tweeted his best wishes for his “good friend.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

He was shot in the hip and was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning, according to a statement from his office.

“Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone,” the statement read.

Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., told CNN that his colleague often casts himself as an icebreaker during tense times.

“He’s the kind of guy who will make you feel at ease even if he’s going through pain,” he said.

As the number three in House Republican leadership, Scalise had a security detail assigned to him at all times. Other members who were practicing with Scalise said things would have much worse had that detail not been present.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala, who was at the practice, said he first knew something was amiss when he heard Scalise scream.

“I don’t know exactly what he said, but it was clear that something bad had happened," Brooks said. Witnesses said Scalise dragged himself across from the infield into the grass in right field, trailing his own blood, as others took cover.

Scalise, who has served in the House since 2008, joined the Republican leadership team in June 2014. As the former head of the influential Republican Study Committee, a caucus of over 150 House conservatives, he has worked to bridge a divide between Republican leaders and House conservatives.

He served in the Louisiana state legislature for more a decade and registered with the Republican Party the day he turned 18.