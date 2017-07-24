Steve Scalise Still in Hospital, But Calling In

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is still in the hospital, but strong enough that he called in to the weekly whip team on Monday.

The Louisiana Republican was patched in “to thank the whips for their hard work and let them know he is looking forward to working through the rehab process and returning to the Capitol once he is ready,” a Scalise spokeswoman said.

Scalise said hospital staff was treating him great, according to Rep. Earl. L. “Buddy” Carter.

“We were just delighted to hear his voice,” the Georgia Republican said.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said it was “exciting” to hear from Scalise and that he seemed to be doing well.

Scalise said he was hopeful about the rehabilitation process he was beginning, Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman said.

“He was in good spirits and was particularly happy that the House will pass the Wounded Officers Recovery Act noting, ’Crystal and David saved our lives,’” the Scalise spokeswoman said, referring to Capitol Police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner.

The two officers were part of Scalise’s security detail and were wounded while protecting the Republican players after a shooter opened fire at their baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14. That shooting landed Scalise in grave danger for which he is still recovering.