Murphy Criticized for Husband’s Company Manufacturing in China

Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy is facing criticism over her push for American manufacturing jobs while the softball pants her husband’s company markets are made in China.

Murphy invented NuFit Knickers, which are sold by her husband’s sports apparel company 3N2, which also makes baseball cleats overseas.

A spokesman for the company said the company uses “multiple manufacturing facilities in the USA and abroad.”

“Given that 97% of the garments sold in the U.S. are made overseas, we are proud of our ability to produce domestically,” Josh Pollack told the Tampa Bay Times.

Emails from the newspaper to Murphy’s husband Sean were not returned. In Murphy’s financial disclosure form from 2016, she was reported to have received at least $5,000 in compensation from NuFit Knickers.

Murphy’s spokesman said that came before she was elected to Congress, and as the inventor, she was retained as a paid contractor to work on the pants.

“Ms. Murphy does not receive any royalties related to the patent, and she is not currently employed or contracted by 3N2 in any capacity,” spokesman Javier Hernandez said.

Murphy frequently promotes her role in the House Small Business Committee and has touted her work to protect the Manufacturing Extension Program to help small and medium-sized manufacturing companies.

Murphy won her seat last year, beating incumbent Republican Rep. John Mica after redistricting. She is already being targeted by Republicans hoping to take the seat back.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales labels her race Tilt Democratic.