Ryan Says He’s Working on Update to Dress Code

Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., pointed out that she was violating the dress code in a floor speech on Wednesday. (C-SPAN)

Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan, R-Wisc. said to look for an update on the dress code inside the speakers lobby and around the Capitol on Thursday.

Ryan said he would work with the Sergeant at Arms to update the code without providing specifics on whether it addresses covering shoulders and barring open toe shoes. The Sergeant at Arms enforces the rules and the current rules date back to the Jefferson Manual.

The speaker added that while there should be a dress code inside the Capitol, the protocol could stand to be updated to reflect modern dress.

The longstanding dress code made headlines last week after Ryan reminded members in June to “wear proper business attire,” which involves sleeves and closed-toed shoes for women and jackets for men.

On Wednesday, Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., spoke on the House floor and called attention to the fact that she was violating the dress code.

“Before I yield back, I want to point out I’m standing here in my professional attire, which happens to be a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes,” she said toward the end of her floor speech.

Two Democratic women lawmakers, Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Kirsti Noem, were overheard discussing “shoulders and toes" as they were walking into the House chamber on Wednesday. Noem then took her sweater in her arms and draped it over her bare shoulders as she said she remembered to change her shoes earlier.