Soap Actress and Trump Surrogate to Challenge Ruiz

Soap opera actress Kimberlin Brown is the first Republican candidate to announce a run against Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz. (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer for Congress)

Soap opera actress Kimberlin Brown announced she would challenge Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz in California’s 36th District.

Brown spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention and said in her announcement that she would work with both Democrats and President Donald Trump, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“For the first time in the history of our great country, we are not leaving something better behind for the next generation,” she said in her announcement.

Brown, the first Republican to enter the race, also criticized Ruiz for not passing any “meaningful” legislation.

The National Republican Campaign Committee named California’s 36th District as one it would target in the 2018 midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee knows that Ruiz, a three-term Democrat, is vulnerable. The organization listed him as one of 19 members to its Frontline Program.

While Ruiz won by 24 points in the district, Clinton vastly underperformed him, winning the district by only 9 points. President Barack Obama only won the district with 51 percent of the vote in 2012.

Brown is best known for her role in “The Bold and the Beautiful.” She and her husband operate an avocado farm, which they have put up for sale, and are moving into the district. They currently live in GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter’s district, according to the Times.

She also runs a design firm and highlighted her experience in running small businesses in making her announcement.