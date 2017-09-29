Sinema Launches Arizona Senate Bid, Taking on Flake

Arizona Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema announced Thursday that is challenging GOP Sen. Jeff Flake in one of the few potential Senate pickup opportunities for Democrats in 2018.

Sinema announced her campaign in a nearly three and a half minute YouTube video.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because I’m not giving up on the American dream,” Sinema said into the camera.

Flake is viewed as one of two vulnerable GOP senators running for re-election in 2018. Flake has faced criticism from Democrats and also from some Republicans, since he has been very critical of President Donald Trump. Trump won the state by 4 points in 2016.

State Sen. Kelli Ward has launched a primary challenge against Flake. Ward lost a 2016 primary campaign against Arizona's senior senator, John McCain.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzalesrates the race Tilt Republican.

Sinema could still face a primary opponent from the left, given that she has a centrist voting record. She also chairs the political arm of the Blue Dogs, a group of more conservative House Democrats.

A source with knowledge of the race said Dr. Randy Friese, a state legislator, was being encouraged to run. Friese had said he would launch his run for Senate on Oct. 1 if Sinema did not jump in, but he would re-evaluate if she did announce she was running. Friese is a surgeon who treated former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in 2011 at a constituent meeting in Tucson.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, who is term-limited, was also considering a Senate run. But he has indicated he could run for Sinema’s House seat if she vacated the seat to run for Senate.

Sinema was first elected to represent the 9th District in 2012. She is a former state legislator. Sinema is also bisexual, making her one of two LGBT women in Congress.

In her video, Sinema highlighted her personal story, including part of her childhood where her family was homeless.

“I guess I’m a little bit different than most people in politics,” Sinema says into the camera. “...I never believed that being homeless was going to stop me from being who I wanted to be.”



She made a nod to her moderate attitude in the video, as well as her support for federal programs.

“The way I see it, the American dream is a combination of working hard, pulling yourself up by your bootstraps every day, but also reaching out to help people who need a hand,” Sinema said. She highlighted assistance from food stamps and federal college loan programs.

She said the answer to wanting to run for Senate is “easy.”

“I want to do more for my country,” she said.

Republicans indicated Thursday night that they plan to paint Sinema as a far-left candidate.

"Kyrsten Sinema has made it clear she’s too extreme and inexperienced to be in the U.S. Senate,” said Katie Martin, National Republican Senatorial Committee spokeswoman. Marin said Sinema "has more in common with the failed, radical leadership of Nancy Pelosi than she does with Arizonan families."

