Shea-Porter Passes on Running for Another Term

New Hampshire Rep. Carol Shea-Porter announced Friday she would not seek another term in Congress.

In a statement announcing her decision, the Democratic congresswoman said she “felt the tug of family.”

“You gave me the honor of representing our state and being the first woman ever to be elected to federal office from New Hampshire and the first Democrat to represent New Hampshire’s First District in 22 years,” she said.

Shea-Porter compared the upcoming 2018 election to her first election in 2006.

“While I certainly would enjoy being part of that, I felt the tug of family at our reunion on Independence Day, and I have continued to feel it,” she said.

First elected in 2006, Shea-Porter served two terms before losing to Republican Frank C. Guinta in 2010. The two have traded the seat since, with Shea Porter winning rematches in 2012 and 2016 and Guinta in 2014.

Shea-Porter is also one of 12 Democrats holding a seat carried by President Donald Trump, according to a calculations by Daily Kos Elections.

The National Republican Congressional Committee made note of that split in its statement, saying it was already targeting the district.

“The NRCC will continue to put Democrats on defense across the country in 2018,” committee spokesman Matt Gorman said in a statement.

The House Democrats’ campaign arm, meanwhile, said in a statement it was confident that the party would hold the seat.

“There is no doubt that Democrats will hold this seat, and we look forward to competing against whomever Steve Bannon nominates,” said Meredith Kelly, spokeswoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in a dig at the former White House chief strategist who is reportedly trying to influence Republican primaries.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Tilts Democratic.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.